A Surete du Quebec police car is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Quebec's provincial police say a 49-year old man was charged yesterday following the death of his spouse, in what could be the second femicide in Quebec within 24 hours. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul ChiassonPaul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Quebec’s provincial police say a 49-year-old man was charged Friday following the death of his spouse, in what they allege could be the second femicide in the province within 24 hours.

Police say Pascal Arseneault was arrested after the body of Louise Avon, 64, was discovered in what was left of the couple’s home in Ste. Agathe des Monts, Que., which was allegedly set on fire late Thursday evening.

Arseneault was charged Friday afternoon in the Saint-Jérôme courthouse with second-degree murder.

Police say they are investigating another alleged case of domestic violence in a separate incident that occurred earlier that day.

Madeleine Desormeaux, 68, and Laurent Thibault, 76, were found dead Thursday morning in a residence in Lebel-sur-Quévillon, northern Quebec.

Police say the early investigation suggests it was a murder-suicide and possible femicide.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.