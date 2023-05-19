The Quebec government is sending support to Saskatchewan to help the province tackle the wildfires.

Saskatchewan expects to receive two amphibious tankers this weekend that will join their aerial tankers.

There are currently 29 active wildfires in the province with 10 of them classified as contained.

Most of the highways reopened this morning except for parts of Highway 165.

An air quality alert is in effect for parts of northern and southwestern Saskatchewan.

Marlo Pritchard, who is the fire commissioner with the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency, says as people head into the long weekend, everyone should take extreme caution when near areas with dirt and dry grass.