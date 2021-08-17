Quebec seniors minister taking one month leave of absence, Legault says

Open this photo in gallery Marguerite Blais, Quebec’s minister responsible for seniors and informal caregivers, responds during question period at the National Assembly, in Quebec City, on Sept. 15, 2020. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Marguerite Blais, Quebec’s minister responsible for seniors and informal caregivers, is taking a leave of absence.

Premier Francois Legault told reporters in Amos, Que. that Blais will return to her office around Sept. 20.

He says she is suffering from a small, temporary problem and that he is not concerned.

Legault says Health Minister Christian Dube will take over Blais’ duties.

Blais’ office did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday morning.

Quebec’s legislature is scheduled to resume sitting Sept. 14.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

