Quebec sets single-day record for COVID-19 vaccinations

Open this photo in gallery A person enters a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at a convention centre in Montreal on April 7, 2021. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Quebec’s health minister says the province set a pair of records for COVID-19 injections.

Christian Dube says officials managed to inoculate 74,927 people on Thursday — the highest single-day number of Quebecers vaccinated since the campaign started.

He says that daily total included 15,522 doses administered in pharmacies, also a record.

Those numbers are likely to increase as Quebec expands vaccinations to 1,500 pharmacies across the province. Quebec says more than 25 per cent of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose.

Dube tweeted today that the seven-day average for shots is 66,000 per day, well above what had been planned for April.

He says the pace of the vaccine rollout bodes well for the province’s plan to offer every adult a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine by the Fete nationale holiday on June 24.

Quebec is expanding access to COVID-19 vaccines in the coming days to Montrealers who are essential workers or who have chronic illnesses. Health Minister Christian Dube says the province is also making appointments to those 60 and older and will open walk-in appointments for those 55 and older wanting to get an AstraZeneca shot as of Thursday. The Canadian Press

