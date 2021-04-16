 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
offer ends april 20
save over $140
save over 85%
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today Start Today
// //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Quebec sets single-day record for COVID-19 vaccinations

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A person enters a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at a convention centre in Montreal on April 7, 2021.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Quebec’s health minister says the province set a pair of records for COVID-19 injections.

Christian Dube says officials managed to inoculate 74,927 people on Thursday — the highest single-day number of Quebecers vaccinated since the campaign started.

He says that daily total included 15,522 doses administered in pharmacies, also a record.

Story continues below advertisement

Those numbers are likely to increase as Quebec expands vaccinations to 1,500 pharmacies across the province. Quebec says more than 25 per cent of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose.

Dube tweeted today that the seven-day average for shots is 66,000 per day, well above what had been planned for April.

He says the pace of the vaccine rollout bodes well for the province’s plan to offer every adult a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine by the Fete nationale holiday on June 24.

Quebec is expanding access to COVID-19 vaccines in the coming days to Montrealers who are essential workers or who have chronic illnesses. Health Minister Christian Dube says the province is also making appointments to those 60 and older and will open walk-in appointments for those 55 and older wanting to get an AstraZeneca shot as of Thursday. The Canadian Press

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies