Quebec police set up checkpoints on bridge links with Ottawa to limit entry

Open this photo in gallery Light rush hour traffic crosses an inter-provincial bridge between Gatineau, Que. and Ottawa, Monday, March 16, 2020 in Ottawa. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Canada’s National Capital Region is now divided in two after the Quebec government announced new travel restrictions, including police checks on bridges between Ottawa and the neighbouring city of Gatineau, as part of escalating measures to contain COVID-19.

The restrictions announced by the Quebec government Wednesday morning build on earlier controls to limit the movement of people in the province.

The controls limit entry into Quebec from Ontario but do not restrict people leaving Quebec. Police are stopping motorists to trying to enter Gatineau and asking their purpose for travel.

Story continues below advertisement

Only those entering for essential work or medical reasons are guaranteed entry.

A spokesman for the Sûreté du Québec, the provincial police force, said a checkpoint had been set up on the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge that spans the Ottawa River and connects King Edward Avenue in Ottawa’s Lowertown neighbourhood to the Autoroute de la Gatineau in Quebec.

Sûreté spokesman Marc Tessier said police will stop motorists “who want to come into Quebec” and inquire as to their purpose. He described the traffic stop as a temporary measure.

“If you are working for essential services, it’s okay, but if it’s for recreational purposes, you could be asked to turn around and go back.”

He said entering Quebec to head to one’s cottage would not be considered a good reason.

“People have to stay in their regions,” Mr. Tessier said.

He said visiting family would also not be considered a justification for entering Quebec. “You can’t visit family,” noting governments had already told people to remain at home whenever possible.

Story continues below advertisement

"If someone wants to go for a car ride, they can do it in their region."

He said the police want to use these checkpoints to educate travellers.

"The objective is to raise awareness. Technically, people shouldn't be circulating, the directive is for people to stay home except for essential reasons."

Full details on the new controls are yet to be released. A spokesperson for the Gatineau Police said they could not yet speak to the restrictions.

The National Capital Region is comprised Ottawa in Ontario and Gatineau – formerly Hull – in Quebec as well as surrounding communities and for many people who work in the Canadian government, their lives straddle the two provinces. Families have close relatives on both sides of the Ottawa river that divides the two cities and many Ottawa residents have cottages in Quebec. Many regional residents live in one of the cities and work in the other.