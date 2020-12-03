 Skip to main content

Quebec shelters say anti-domestic violence plan doesn’t do enough

Quebec
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A Quebec action plan to fight domestic violence announced Thursday includes no new money to develop the provincial network of shelters for women fleeing abuse.

Isabelle Charest, the minister responsible for the status of women, and Public Security Minister Genevieve Guilbault told a news conference that the government instead plans to use money earmarked for shelters in last spring’s provincial budget.

That calls for $120 million in funding over the next five years, including $24 million this year, none of which has yet been spent.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec’s federation of women’s shelters says the funding is inadequate to fund additional spaces, noting that the province’s approximately 100 women’s shelters are already at capacity and have to turn away thousands of women who have been the victims of violence.

The province is also looking at the possibility of requiring abusive spouses to wear electronic tracking bracelets that communicate a warning if they come near their victims.

The action plan comes after a number of women were killed in incidents of gender-based violence last year.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies