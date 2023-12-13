Open this photo in gallery: Striking teachers with the FAE union march through the streets in Montreal on Dec. 12.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

More than half a million public-sector workers are on strike in Quebec this week as multiple unions representing education, health care and social services are calling for inflation-adjusted pay and better working conditions.

The strikes – some of which started weeks ago – seem to have strong public support despite schools being shut down and hospitals experiencing delays in delivering care. Meanwhile, the unions remain in negotiations with the Quebec government after rejecting the latest offer, which they say is “very far” from their demands.

In the latest episode of The Decibel, Frédérik-Xavier Duhamel, a staff reporter based in Montreal, answers questions about the strike and whether there’s an end in sight.

Who is striking in Quebec?

There are three groups, the largest being the Common Front. It’s a group of four unions with about 420,000 workers. They include teachers and nurses and care attendants, but also people like plumbers and all sorts of professions and workers in public institutions.

There is also the Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé (FIQ) that represents about 80,000 nurses and other health-care professionals, who are striking this week until Thursday. And there is the Fédération autonome de l’enseignement (FAE), which is the teachers union of about 66,000 teachers, who have been on an open-ended strike since Nov. 23.

How big is this collective job action? How many people are on strike right now in Quebec?

It’s huge. It’s more than half a million workers. And it’s extremely disruptive because hundreds of schools are shut down. Health care procedures are being delayed, surgeries, blood draws, things like that. It’s having a big impact.

How long have the Quebec strikes been going on?

It’s been going on for a while. The FAE has been on open-ended strikes since Nov. 23. But the two other groups, Common Front and FIQ, also held a few days of strikes in November.

Their actions have been escalating since then, and all unions have been negotiating for months. For example, the FAE have been without contracts since April 1. So there’s been a long buildup to the job actions we’re seeing right now.

Let’s start with the teachers. What are their concerns that have led to them striking?

All the unions are asking for pay raises, but they’re also asking for better working conditions. For teachers, it means better class composition because many teachers have been complaining about having to deal with a lot of students with special needs, which can take a lot of time and resources.

Another thing teachers are asking for is the flexibility to be able to work from home on professional development days as students are already at home.

What about nursing staff?

FIQ nurses and other health care professionals have been asking for large pay raises as well as the replacement of weakened premiums with a higher salary, which would then contribute to their retirement pensions, along with more accommodating work schedules.

They’re making the argument that they need better working conditions to give better services, because staffing shortages have been exacerbating the problems with the delivery of services – and people are seeing that. Since the pandemic, in particular, wait times in emergency rooms are through the roof. They’re all extremely busy at all times. In Quebec, wait time for surgery is through the roof. Many people don’t have a family doctor and it’s very hard to access health care professionals.

So public service workers are saying if we want to resolve the problems we have with the delivery of services, then we need better conditions to make this possible. And it really resonates with people in Quebec a lot.

How big of an increase are these unions asking for?

The unions are asking for pay raises that are tied to the inflation rate to make sure that workers don’t lose purchasing power with inflation and are also getting ahead over time.

Quebec has offered a 12.7 per cent pay raise over five years, which the government says represents predicted inflation over the next five years. But all unions rejected it. They have said this ignores the very high inflation that we’ve seen in 2023, and it also does not meet their expectation for an additional raise on top of the inflation rate to fill the gap with private sector workers.

How has the Quebec government responded?

Quebec Premier François Legault and other government officials have been saying that unions must respect Quebeckers’ capacity to pay but, of course, this has been seen as not very credible in the face of all the other expenses that were announced recently. Also, in the past few weeks, a common theme for Mr. Legault has been him asking unions to show flexibility and accept more flexible work schedules, for example. He’s been saying if the unions would accept more flexibility, he would be willing to offer better pay.

What has been the impact of the strikes on the lives of Quebeckers?

Many kids are out of school and parents are scrambling, however they can, to take care of their children in other ways – find a babysitter, or if they work from home, they have them with them. I’ve talked to a mother whose workplace is on strike, and she offered to watch other parents’ kids at her home. She has four kids of her own and she’s hosting seven more kids – for a total of 11 – because other parents need a place to send their kids.

But the parents I’ve talked to stress that they support teachers who are on strike and other public sector workers. And that’s in line with polls that we’ve seen recently. Public opinion in Quebec, by and large, is in support of the workers.

What about the consequences of the strike on health care and in hospitals?

In November, the government warned that for each day of strike by the FIQ, hundreds of surgeries would be delayed. I asked for an update on that number to see if we have seen these consequences, but haven’t received an answer from the government.

But it’s clear that it’s affecting surgeries, it’s affecting more benign procedures such as blood draw services as well as in long-term care homes and in hospitals. Last time I checked, there were more than 30,000 people in Quebec who had been waiting for surgery for more than a year.

Is there an end in sight here? How long could the strike action go on for?

It’s both hard to see an end to the conflict and hard to imagine that it will go into 2024 and continue after the holidays. Union leaders have said that they really want to get back to work, but they also want to negotiate and they really seem to be in a standstill with the government right now. The rhythm of negotiations have increased in recent weeks with the pressure of the strikes. But the unions and the government are careful not to negotiate too much in the public space. They want to keep it at the table. So it’s hard to say the extent of the gains and the concessions on one part or the other.

This interview was taken from a transcript of The Decibel podcast, and has been edited and condensed for clarity.