Quebec surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations continue to drop

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
People wear face masks as they walk along Sainte-Catherine street in Montreal, Feb. 6, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec has become the first Canadian province to record more than 10,000 deaths from COVID-19 after the province added 32 more lost lives to its tally today.

Six of the most recently reported deaths occurred in the past 24 hours, while the rest occurred earlier or at an unknown date.

The province also recorded another 1,081 new COVID-19 cases, for a total of 270,058 infections and 10,031 deaths since the pandemic began.

Hospitalizations declined by 19 to 963.

Of those patients, 158 people are in intensive care, which is one less than the day before.

Health Minister Christian Dube said on Twitter that the decline in new cases and hospitalizations in the last two weeks is encouraging, but that deaths remain too high.

The province also vaccinated 2,033 more people on Saturday for a total of 256,550 shots.

