Quebecers can now enter the results of their COVID-19 rapid tests into a government-run portal.

Health Minister Christian Dube said Tuesday the platform would help the province better track COVID-19 transmission in the community, given that publicly run PCR testing is reserved for people in high-risk groups.

Quebecers are asked to enter their names, dates of birth and medicare numbers on the platform, as well as the dates the tests were taken, whether they had symptoms and whether the results were positive or negative.

Meanwhile, the province’s COVID-19 death toll passed the 13,000 mark today as health officials reported 73 more deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.

COVID-19-related hospitalizations fell by eight, to 3,270, after 297 people were admitted to hospital and 305 left, while the number of patients in intensive care fell by 11, to 252.

Health workers administered another 80,131 COVID-19 vaccines in the last 24 hours.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.