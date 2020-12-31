Quebec surpasses 200,000 COVID-19 cases after reporting record-high number of new infections

Open this photo in gallery A health care worker speaks with people as they wait to be tested for COVID-19 at a clinic in Montreal, on Dec. 27, 2020. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec exceeded the 200,000 COVID-19 case mark today after officials reported a record 2,819 new infections.

Health officials are also reporting 62 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, including 22 that occurred in the past 24 hours.

The province says hospitalizations decreased by 36, to 1,175, and 165 patients were in intensive care, a rise of 13.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials say 3,942 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday, for a total of 29,250.

The province says 2,002 more people have recovered from COVID-19, for a total of 172,047.

Quebec has reported a total of 202,641 COVID-19 cases and 8,226 deaths linked to the virus.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

Canada's deputy chief public health officer Dr. Howard Njoo says all available data point to a need for people to receive two doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for it to work properly. The Canadian Press

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.