Quebec tables bill to ban COVID-19 protests near schools, hospitals

Open this photo in gallery People attend a protest against the Quebec government’s measures to help curb the spread of COVID-19 in Montreal on Sept. 5. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

The Quebec government tabled legislation today that would ban protests related to the COVID-19 pandemic within 50 metres of schools, daycares and health-care facilities.

People who violate the ban would face fines of between $1,000 and $6,000, with the penalty doubled if they threaten or intimidate anyone who is entering or leaving one of the sites specified in the bill.

The special law targeting protests against COVID-19 health orders and vaccination would expire when the health emergency order that has been in place since March 2020 is lifted.

Premier Francois Legault said Wednesday that he hopes to pass the bill within a day, however that will require the unanimous consent of all members of the legislature.

The single elected member of the Quebec Conservative party, Claire Samson, told reporters this morning she has concerns about the law and needs time to ask questions and propose amendments.

Quebec reported 754 new cases of COVID-19 today and seven additional deaths linked to the novel coronavirus as hospitalizations rose by three, to 283, with 90 patients in intensive care.

