Quebec teachers’ union going to court to demand rapid COVID-19 testing strategy in school system

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
A school bag is seen outside the Bancroft Elementary School, in Montreal, on Aug. 31, 2020.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

A Quebec teachers’ union says it’s going to court to demand the government put in place a rapid COVID-19 testing strategy in the school system.

The Federation autonome de l’enseignement, which represents some 49,000 teachers, said Wednesday it has not yet seen evidence such a mechanism exists despite a promise made by Health Minister Christian Dube on Aug. 10.

The union says it will also ask the Quebec Superior Court to force the government to hand over all the documents related to the province’s health plan for schools, including data related to COVID-19 infections.

Union President Sylvain Mallette says the legal action is an attempt to get answers from the province, which he says has refused to provide the information unions need to keep students and teachers safe.

Meanwhile, health officials in Quebec City are working to contain an outbreak of about 30 cases tied to a karaoke bar.

The cases have prompted Bar Le Kirouac to close until Sept. 9, and officials to urge the population to respect health directives, especially during alcohol-fueled gatherings. Health officials in Quebec City will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss the rise in cases in that region.

Quebec reported 132 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as well as two additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

Authorities said the two deaths occurred in August.

Hospitalizations declined by one to 109, while the number of people in intensive care remained stable at 20.

There have been a total of 62,746 COVID-19 cases and 5,764 deaths linked to the virus in the province.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, says it is important that each school have a plan to prepare for 'inevitable' COVID-19 outbreaks. The Canadian Press

Report an error
