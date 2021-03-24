Quebec teachers’ union wants members working in schools with COVID-19 variant cases to be vaccinated

Open this photo in gallery High school students at Marymount Academy International wear masks as they attend class on Nov. 17, 2020, in Montreal. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

A Quebec teachers’ union is calling for its members to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as high school students are set to return to class full time in red zones.

The Federation autonome de l’enseignement asked the government today to vaccinate all teachers working in schools with presumed or confirmed cases of more contagious variants of the novel coronavirus.

The request comes as high school students in red zones, such as Montreal, are scheduled to return to class full time next week. Students in Grades 9 and up had been attending class in person one day out of every two.

Premier Francois Legault and the province’s public health director acknowledged there are risks to the plan but said the return to class is best for teens’ mental health.

Meanwhile, the province is reporting 783 new cases of COVID-19 today and eight more deaths attributed to the virus, but none in the last 24 hours. Hospitalizations dropped by 11, to 508, and 118 people were in intensive care, a rise of five.

Quebec has surpassed the mark of one million vaccine doses administered after giving 31,025 shots Tuesday.

