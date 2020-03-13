Quebec to close all schools, daycares for at least two weeks in bid to contain coronavirus

Open this photo in gallery Quebec Premier François Legault is seen at the legislature in Quebec City, on March 12, 2020. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

The Quebec government will close all schools and daycares for at least two weeks in an attempt to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Premier François Legault announced the change of plan Friday, one day after he and his public health officials said they would not take such a step until they had cases of community transmission. The number of cases stood at 17 Friday morning, four more cases than 24 hours earlier. All of the cases came from overseas travel.

Horacio Arruda, the provincial director of public health, said the government decided Friday to accelerate school closures, which included postsecondary institutions, because the public was ready for the step.

Dr. Arruda added that Quebec’s spring break was last week and in some ways the decision corrects for having four days of school after thousands of students had returned from foreign travel. “We had foreseen perhaps doing this. Sometimes you might have the impression we are a little late, sometimes we are moving too fast,” he said. “Everything has to be re-evaluated as we go.”

Ontario, where most students go on spring break next week, decided Thursday to extend the break by two weeks.

Quebec banned large gatherings of larger than 250 people on Thursday but decided to keep schools open. Several municipalities closed libraries and recreational facilities and several school boards decided to close schools Friday anyway.

Mr. Legault urged people to remain calm, noting there is no need to fear food shortages in the province. Quebec, like other places, has seen long lineups at supermarkets since COVID-19 cases and closures ramped up this week.

