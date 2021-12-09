Quebec says it will distribute COVID-19 rapid tests to schoolchildren as the province is reporting its highest number of new daily cases since mid-January.

Quebec is reporting 1,807 new COVID-19 cases today and one additional death linked to the novel coronavirus.

Earlier today, the Health Department said it would send kits containing five rapid tests home with every preschool and primary school student in the province.

The three million tests are intended to be used at home to verify if children who have symptoms of COVID-19 have the disease.

The Health Department says 34 per cent of children aged five to 11 have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and less than one per cent have received a second dose.

Officials say the number of hospitalizations associated with COVID-19 rose by 13 from the day before, to 255, and 60 people are in intensive care, an increase of one.

