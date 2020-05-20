Quebec to ease restrictions on outdoor gatherings starting Friday

Open this photo in gallery Quebec Deputy Premier and Public Security Minister Genevieve Guilbault responds to a question during a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic, in Quebec City, on May 20, 2020. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec says limited outdoor gatherings will be permitted starting Friday as the province continues to record a downward trend of new COVID-19 cases.

Deputy premier and Public Security Minister Genevieve Guilbault also announced today that dentist offices across the province – and hair salons outside the Montreal and Joliette regions – can reopen on June 1.

Guilbault says Quebecers will be allowed to host outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people, from a maximum of three families, as long as they keep a two-metre distance from one another.

She says the province recorded 71 new deaths from COVID-19, for a total of 3,718, and the number of total cases increased by 578 to 44,775.

Provincial parks began to partially reopen today, which triggered blockades from members of the Mohawk community of Kanesatake, who are preventing access to Oka provincial park, located north of Montreal.

Kanesatake Grand Chief Serge Simon says many trails in the park lead directly to his community, and his members are worried about visitors bringing in the virus.

With declines in new cases of COVID-19 and a slowing in number of deaths, Premier Francois Legault says that the situation is 'encouraging,' but that 'it’s no time to let our guard down.' He also continued to urge Quebecers to wear masks when they’re out in public. The Canadian Press

