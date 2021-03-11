Quebec to hold ceremony to honour memory of more than 10,500 people who died of COVID-19 in the province

Open this photo in gallery Quebec Premier Francois Legault and Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube, right, walk to a news conference at the legislature, in Quebec City, on March 9, 2021. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec will honour the memory of the more than 10,500 people who have died in the province since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared one year ago today.

The province has been the hardest hit by the novel coronavirus with 10,503 deaths and just under 295,000 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

Premier Francois Legault will deliver remarks at an afternoon ceremony in Quebec City, joined by bereaved families, front line service workers, political leaders and senior cabinet ministers.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec flags were lowered to half-mast on government buildings, and there will be a minute of silence at 1 p.m. Municipalities are holding their own events.

The province has chosen the white rose as the emblem for the day, saying the flower evokes both strength and delicacy.

Legault marked the anniversary of the World Health Organization declaring a global pandemic with a message on Twitter.

“We have been fighting the battle of our lives for a year,” Legault wrote. “On this #11marsQC, we remember. We honour the memory of all those who have passed away too soon.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.