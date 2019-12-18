Quebec to increase minimum wage by 60 cents to $13.10 per hour on May 1, 2020

Open this photo in gallery Quebec Labour, Employment and Social Solidarity Minister Jean Boulet responds to the Opposition on the ABI aluminium plant, during question period Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 at the legislature in Quebec City. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec’s minimum wage will increase by 60 cents to $13.10 per hour on May 1, 2020.

Labour Minister Jean Boulet said today the increase will benefit 409,100 workers in the province, including 235,700 women.

The government says next year’s increase allows the minimum wage to equal roughly 50 per cent of the hourly rate of the average salary in the province.

The minimum wage for workers making tips will also increase on May 1 by 40 cents to $10.45 per hour.

Boulet says the new minimum wage is equitable to workers and maintains their purchasing power, while allowing businesses to stay competitive.

One of Quebec’s main labour federations, the Federation des travailleurs et travailleuses du Quebec, has been fighting for a $15 per hour minimum wage and said the increases were not enough.

