 Skip to main content

Canada Quebec to invest $11-million in a new police unit to fight online child sexual exploitation

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Quebec to invest $11-million in a new police unit to fight online child sexual exploitation

Montreal
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Quebec is committing $11-million to a new police unit that will fight the sexual exploitation of children online.

Authorities say there’s been a spike in this type of crime, whether it be online luring or production of child pornography.

Between 2012 and 2019, police say the number of reports annually have risen from 100 to more than 1,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Public Security Minister Genevieve Guilbault was on hand for the announcement in Montreal today alongside interim Quebec provincial police chief Mario Bouchard and Montreal police chief Sylvain Caron.

The government will invest $2.2-million per year in the unit for five years.

Bouchard says the unit will co-ordinate investigations across the province against online predators.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter