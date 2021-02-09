 Skip to main content
Quebec to investigate wrongful arrest of Montreal man in officer assault case

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Quebec Public Security Minister Genevieve Guilbault speaks at a news conference in Quebec City, on Jan. 29, 2021.

Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec’s public security minister has announced an investigation to determine why a Montreal man was wrongfully arrested, charged and detained for almost a week in connection with an attack on a city police officer.

Genevieve Guilbault said today that Superior Court Justice Louis Dionne will probe whether Montreal police acted properly in the case of Mamadi III Fara Camara.

Camara was arrested Jan. 28 after a police officer was allegedly disarmed and attacked after a traffic stop in Montreal’s Parc Extension borough.

Story continues below advertisement

He was charged with attempted murder and spent almost a week in detention before prosecutors dropped all charges against him after they said evidence had surfaced absolving him.

Guilbault said today in a statement that Dionne will be asked to verify whether the police acted in accordance with the legal framework and proper practices, and to make recommendations on how to avoid a similar situation in the future.

She said Dionne’s investigation will begin Feb. 22 and last a maximum of five months.

