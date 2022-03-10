Quebecers who have been in contact at home with someone who tests positive for COVID-19 will no longer have to self-isolate.

The province’s interim public health director announced today the new isolation guidelines will go into effect on Saturday, when most of the province’s COVID-19 public health measures come to an end.

Dr. Luc Boileau says people who have been in contact with a positive case will be able to go about their lives, but for 10 days they will have to monitor for symptoms, wear a mask and avoid situations where they have to remove their face covering or are in close contact with others, especially those at high risk.

Previously, anyone living with an infected person had to isolate for five days.

Quebec is reporting 15 new deaths linked to COVID-19 today and a 60-patient drop in hospitalizations compared to the previous day.

There are 1,162 people hospitalized with COVID-19 after 70 patients were admitted and 130 were discharged, and 68 people are listed in intensive care, down one from a day earlier.

