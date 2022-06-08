Quebec is lifting its mask mandate for public transit on June 18.

Health Minister Christian Dube said today in a news release the decision was based on a recommendation by public health officials, adding that the COVID-19 situation in the province continues to improve.

Masking will remain mandatory in hospitals, long-term care homes and other health-care centres.

People with COVID-19 must continue to wear a mask in public while they recover.

Quebec became the last province to lift its indoor mask mandate in most public places on May 14.

Earlier today, a Quebec government health-care research institute said it expects the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the province to continue declining over the next two weeks.

