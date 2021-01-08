Quebec to monitor air quality in classrooms as schools reopen Monday amid COVID-19 case surge

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Quebec to monitor air quality in classrooms as schools reopen Monday amid COVID-19 case surge

Les Perreaux
Montreal
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

High school students at Marymount Academy International attend class Nov. 17, 2020 in Montreal.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Quebec will monitor classroom air quality, cancel the Education Ministry’s standardized exams and give teachers more control over who passes and fails as it reopens schools Monday in the midst of the COVID-19 second wave.

The province will not pursue the installation of classroom air filters, Education Minister Jean-François Roberge also announced on Friday, after an expert panel recommended against them.

Canadian provinces are struggling to balance children’s education with pandemic control, and have different approaches for how to open schools, or whether to open them at all.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario has extended the holidays for at least two more weeks amid a spike in COVID-19 cases that set a new record of 4,249 new cases on Friday – numbers Premier Doug Ford called “scary.”

Quebec announced it would open schools over the next two weeks, starting with primary students on Monday, while imposing an 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. provincewide curfew, as it clocked just above 2,500 new cases every workday this week. Students in Alberta and British Columbia, where recent case spikes have started to subside, are also heading back to school.

Quebec’s decision to reopen schools was greeted with grim acceptance and some resistance on Friday among parents, and the same split among experts that has met every school opening since the pandemic began. Most pediatricians in Quebec firmly support returning, while some epidemiologists and other experts say the province has not done enough to make schools safe.

Attending school in person is compulsory in Quebec, with rare medical exceptions, meaning classrooms are as full as usual. The province was late to adopt masks for high schoolers last fall. The return plan will expand full-time mask use to Grade 5 and 6 students.

The province conducted air quality tests on 1,369 classrooms through the fall and found 3 per cent had carbon dioxide levels above the limit of 1,000 parts per million. (CO2 is not dangerous at that level, but indicates air circulation is poor.) The schools will pursue air-quality improvement plans for each classroom, such as more frequent window-opening or turning up existing ventilation systems. Every classroom in the province will be tested, Mr. Roberge said, and closed if air quality can’t be improved, and the students moved to alternate spaces.

The province’s decision not to buy air purification systems came after one Montreal-area English school board installed hundreds of units, and another board ordered hundreds more. The boards will be allowed to carry on.

Richard Massé, strategic medical advisor at Quebec Public Health, said the filtration units, normally used in medical settings, are unproven for classroom use. “They are meant to work at close distances, near the person emitting the contaminated droplets. In a care setting, you know who the infected person is. In classrooms, we don’t know, and one machine is not sufficient,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Many measures announced Friday centred on learning. Quebec will hire tutors to help children in difficulty, eliminate standardized year-end tests and allow teachers more latitude in assessing pass or fail.

The province will also produce a streamlined curriculum guide to help teachers concentrate on basics.

Patrick Charland, a professor of teaching at the Université du Québec à Montréal, applauded the measures. Dr. Charland has argued for months that governments in crises must be flexible with student evaluations. “It’s very important teachers are allowed to concentrate on what’s important,” he said. “To me, these measures are excellent given this context.”

Quebec’s FAE teachers’ union said it is still concerned about air quality and that the measures to assist learning are late.

But Mr. Roberge said that, over all, “there is a pretty strong consensus in Quebec that we have to reopen schools as quickly as possible.”

But it’s not unanimous. An online petition against school openings on the National Assembly website on Friday had about 1,000 signatures, and some parents tried to launch a boycott. Caitlyn Bowser, who lives just west of Montreal, is planning to keep her Grade 6 child home, saying she is tired of “wimpy half-measures” that extend the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

Kareen Blanchet, a primary-school teacher and mother of two girls, who endorsed returning to school last May and again in late August, said she is much more hesitant now because a new variant of COVID-19 that spreads more easily among children is finding a foothold in Canada.

“It’s tricky at the moment, the teachers at my school are a bit split,” she said. “Schooling at home is extremely complex and difficult. But this new variant has us all far less reassured than we were before.

“It’s the same thing for me as a parent,” she added.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies