Canada

Quebec to move all lottery ticket sales online to avoid spread of coronavirus

Montreal, Quebec, Canada
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Quebec Premier Francois Legault responds to reporters questions at a daily news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic, Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the legislature in Quebec City. Legault asked Loto-Quebec to change its procedures for selling tickets as another measure to keep Quebecers in their homes.

Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec’s lottery corporation says it will soon sell lottery tickets only online amid fears of the novel coronavirus.

A spokesman for Loto-Quebec said on Twitter today that it will suspend the sale of lottery products at retailers and in kiosks and disconnect its network of sales terminals as soon as possible.

This comes shortly after Premier Francois Legault asked Loto-Quebec to change its procedures for selling tickets as another measure to keep Quebecers in their homes.

Loto-Quebec spokesman Patrice Lavoie confirmed that online purchases will be the norm as soon all of its terminals have been turned off.

He also tweeted that all past purchases will remain valid.

Legault told reporters in Quebec City that the government wants to discourage people with dreams of a jackpot from heading out to the corner store.

“We’ve asked Loto-Quebec to review its rules. It probably will happen quickly, so they can continue to sell tickets online,” he said. “But we do not want to have people leave their homes and take a risk just so they can buy a lottery ticket.”

Related topics

