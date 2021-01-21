 Skip to main content
Quebec to set up shelter in Montreal soccer stadium for homeless people who have COVID-19

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Quebec is reporting 1,624 new cases of COVID-19 today and 66 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, including 22 that occurred in the past 24 hours.

Health officials say hospitalizations dropped by 14, to 1,453, and the number of people in intensive care remained stable at 216.

Earlier today, the Quebec government said it will set up a 150-bed shelter for homeless people who have COVID-19 but who do not need to be hospitalized.

The province says the shelter will be installed on the field of an indoor soccer stadium and will be run jointly by the Red Cross, the city of Montreal and the local health authority.

Health officials say 1,735 more people have recovered from COVID-19, for a total of 221,327; they say there are 18,253 active reported cases of the disease across the province.

Quebec has reported a total of 248,860 cases of COVID-19 and 9,273 deaths linked to the virus.

Quebec Premier François Legault is calling on the federal government to ban all non-essential flights to Canada. Legault says he’s concerned that people travelling to popular vacation destinations will bring back new variants of COVID-19. The Canadian Press

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

