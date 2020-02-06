 Skip to main content

Quebec to table provincial budget March 10 with emphasis on the environment, public transit

The Canadian Press
Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard speaks at the legislature, in Quebec City, in a Dec. 5, 2019, file photo.

Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard says the province’s fiscal 2020-21 budget will be tabled March 10.

It will be Girard’s second budget since the Coalition Avenir Quebec won government in 2018.

Treasury Board President Christian Dube will present his government’s expenditure budget the same day.

Girard told reporters today the upcoming fiscal year looked promising for Quebec’s economy, in part because of the U.S.-China trade deal.

But the minister also cautioned that global fallout from the coronavirus could temper some of the expected growth.

Premier Francois Legault says the budget will centre on the environment and public transit – a priority for his government this year.

Related topics

