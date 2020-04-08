 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Quebec to test all residents, staff in long-term care homes as coronavirus cases jump

Giuseppe Valiante
MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Quebec Health Minister Danielle McCann responds to reporters during a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic, April 8, 2020 at the legislature in Quebec City.

Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec says it will systematically test all residents and staff of long-term care facilities for COVID-19 after it was revealed the residences account for almost half of all deaths in the province tied to the virus.

The province is also redeploying hundreds of doctors and nurses from hospitals to the long-term care homes to deal with the outbreak among the sick and elderly, Health Minister Danielle McCann said Wednesday.

Quebec’s hospitals are receiving fewer people infected with COVID-19 than was anticipated, she told reporters Wednesday, leaving room to shuffle health-care providers to where they are most needed.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are very concerned with the situation,” McCann said, referring to the long-term care homes. To the families of people in these residences, McCann said: “We haven’t forgotten you.”

One long-term care residence north of Montreal, the Centre d’hebergement Ste-Dorothee in Laval, was reporting more than 115 cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths as of Wednesday afternoon.

Marjolaine Aube, the president of the union representing about 4,000 employees in the regional health-care network that includes that facility, said the province focused its efforts on preparing hospitals for COVID-19 and neglected long-term care homes.

She said up until last week, her members, who include orderlies, kitchen staff and other personnel, did not have proper protective equipment. She said patients confirmed to have COVID-19 only started wearing surgical face masks on Monday.

Before then, she said, they were using washable masks that were insufficient to protect the staff and other residents.

Aube said she is fighting to get proper personal protective equipment for her members who make house calls. Those employees are still entering people’s homes wearing washable cloth masks.

“All we are doing is fighting,” Aube said of her union’s efforts to secure proper equipment for its members. “We spend our days fighting.”

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec surpassed 10,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday and added 25 more deaths, bringing the provincial total to 175.

Of the 10,031 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 632 people are hospitalized and 181 are in intensive care.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

In the interests of public health and safety, our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access. However, The Globe depends on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe to globeandmail.com. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

Your subscription helps The Globe and Mail provide readers with critical news at a critical time. Thank you for your continued support. We also hope you will share important coronavirus news articles with your friends and family. In the interest of public health and safety, all our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies