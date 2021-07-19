Quebec tops 10 million COVID-19 vaccine shots, hails progress with those aged 18 to 29

Open this photo in gallery Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube announces a COVID-19 vaccination lottery at a news conference in Montreal, July 16, 2021. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube says the province has now administered 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, and its campaign is making headway among those aged 18 to 29.

Dube says 70 per cent of that age group have received their first dose or scheduled an appointment to get one.

The minister’s update came today as health officials reported one death attributed to the novel coronavirus since their last report on Friday and 239 new COVID-19 cases – of which 61 were in the previous 24 hours.

Health officials say that since their last report, hospitalizations dropped by six, to 78, and 23 people were in intensive care, a drop of two.

The province has 656 active cases, and 53,370 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered Sunday.

Quebec’s public health institute says 83 per cent of Quebecers 12 and up are vaccinated with at least one dose while about 55 per cent are considered fully vaccinated.

“Each time a Quebecer receives the vaccine, it is one more step toward a return to normalcy,” Dube wrote on Twitter.

