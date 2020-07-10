Quebec town makes mask-wearing mandatory inside all commercial businesses after COVID-19 outbreak

Open this photo in gallery A discarded face mask is shown in a park in Montreal, on June 27, 2020. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

A small community south of Montreal is making mask-wearing mandatory inside all commercial businesses beginning today following a COVID-19 outbreak authorities say is tied to a house party.

Health officials say they believe the party in the municipality of Saint-Chrysostome, located about 50 kilometres south of Montreal, is connected to a series of infections that forced several businesses to close in the nearby town of Mercier.

Meanwhile, Quebec reported 100 additional cases of COVID-19 today, the second consecutive day new cases topped the 100 mark.

Story continues below advertisement

The province has now had 56,316 infections of the novel coronavirus, with 25,675 cases considered recovered.

Quebec is also reporting three new deaths attributed to COVID-19, two of which occurred in the past 24 hours while one occurred before July 2, for a total of 5,612 fatalities.

Nine more people are in hospital with the disease compared with the prior day, for a total of 317, including 24 people who are in intensive care, a reduction of three.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the enormous deficit described in Wednesday's fiscal snapshot is a consequence of the federal government's decision to take on debt so that individual Canadians and households didn't have to borrow to get through the COVID-19 pandemic. The Canadian Press

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.