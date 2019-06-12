 Skip to main content

Canada Quebec trying to speed up process to adopt secularism bill ahead of summer break

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Quebec trying to speed up process to adopt secularism bill ahead of summer break

The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Quebec Premier Francois Legault says his government is showing good faith by specifying what kinds of religious symbols it plans to ban for many public sector workers.

The government tabled an amendment to its secularism bill late Tuesday in hopes of assuaging the opposition and ensuring adoption of the proposed law before the legislature’s scheduled summer break.

Quebec’s Bill 21 would prohibit public servants in positions of authority – including teachers, police officers, Crown prosecutors and prison guards – from wearing religious symbols on the job. The original draft of the bill didn’t define religious symbols.

Story continues below advertisement

The amendment states that symbols, jewellery, ornaments, accessories or headgear that are worn with a religious conviction or belief will be banned for those in positions of authority. The objects will also be banned if it can be reasonably inferred they are worn in relation to a religious affiliation.

Legault today accused the Opposition Liberals of slowing down the legislative process to protest the bill. The premier says the amendment is a response to Liberal criticism that the legislation was unclear about what symbols would be banned.

Legault’s government is running out of time to pass Bill 21 before the legislature is scheduled to break for the summer on Friday. The government could extend the session or invoke closure to force the adoption of the bill.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter