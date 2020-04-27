Quebec unveils staggered plan to reopen schools, daycare centres starting May 11

Open this photo in gallery A man brings in supplies to a seniors residence in Montreal on Monday, April 27, 2020. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Quebec’s elementary schools and daycare centres will start reopening May 11 while higher levels of learning will stay closed until next fall, Premier François Legault announced Monday.

The opening will be staggered one week later in Montreal, which has more coronavirus infections than the rest of the province. The spring return to school will remain optional for parents, Mr. Legault said.

“I realize some Quebeckers will have some worries and questions,” Mr. Legault said during a news conference. “This is not compulsory, you can proceed at your own rhythm.”

The premier said it is time for young children to get back to a semblance of normal life, even though Quebec remains the hardest hit province in Canada with 1,599 deaths. Mr. Legault said 75 of the 84 new deaths reported Monday were in long-term care homes, illustrating how the province is suffering from two different epidemics – one raging in care homes and the outbreak in decline in the wider population.

Mr. Legault described the risks as “minimal” for the youngest children. He pointed out the province’s hospitals are under capacity and can absorb an influx of patients.

The premier added at least 20 per cent of Quebec school children get breakfast at school and extra help for learning disorders, behavioural problems or other issues. “We don’t want them going six months without follow-up,” Mr. Legault said. “We are opening our schools for social reasons, and because the situation is under control, particularly in hospitals.”

Mr. Legault stressed his goal is not herd immunity. The premier set off a firestorm in Quebec last week when he spoke at length about reopening schools in part so a significant amount of the population would be infected and develop immunity. The concept is unproven when it comes to COVID-19 and would be a long process with high risk of numerous deaths.

Dr. Horacio Arruda, Quebec’s director of public health, cautioned that Quebeckers should not take the school openings as a signal that life can now go back to normal. Physical distancing measures must continue, he said. “It’s still not the time for parties or dinner parties,” Dr. Arruda said. “Do not interpret this as a time to start moving around freely.”

Mr. Legault said the goal will be to maintain two-metre distances in schools and limit class sizes to 15 students. Daycare workers will wear masks, he said.

Education Minister Jean-François Roberge had a news conference scheduled later Monday to unveil more details of the plan.

