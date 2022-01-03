Quebec has updated its list of curfew exemptions to allow dog walking during hours when residents are otherwise expected to remain indoors.

The province says that between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., the hours covered by the most recent curfew imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19, Quebecers can take their dogs out within a radius of no more than one kilometre from their permanent or temporary residence.

The new exemption, which was updated on Sunday according to a government portal, comes in response to backlash from pet owners denouncing the lack of provisions for dog walking when the curfew first took effect on Dec. 31.

Coronavirus tracker: How many COVID-19 cases are there in Canada and worldwide? The latest maps and charts

Where do I book a COVID-19 booster or a vaccine appointment for my kids? Latest rules by province

This is the second time the province is facing such a measure after a previous curfew introduced in early January 2021 was in effect for more than five months.

Last winter’s curfew, however, permitted residents to walk their dogs outside after-hours.

Adults found in violation of the new curfew face possible fines of $1,000 to $6,000, while youth 14 years of age and older are liable to a fine of $500.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.