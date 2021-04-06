Quebec urges regional authorities to act quickly against operations breaking COVID-19 health rules

Open this photo in gallery Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube speaks during a news conference at the legislature, in Quebec City, on March 30, 2021. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec’s health minister is asking regional authorities to act quickly to shut down operations that aren’t respecting COVID-19 health rules.

Christian Dube says the spread of more contagious variants justifies acting when there’s good reason to believe the rules aren’t being followed.

In a letter sent to regional health directors on Monday, Dube says the current powers granted under the province’s Public Health Act stipulate it’s not necessary to wait until an investigation is complete before closing a location.

The directives come as five municipalities south of Quebec City entered a lockdown Monday night, meaning residents have to abide by an 8 p.m. curfew and non-essential businesses and schools must close until at least next week.

The province has also lowered the age of eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines from 65 to 60 in the Monteregie region south of Montreal and the Outaouais region in western Quebec.

Dube and Premier Francois Legault will provide an update on the situation in the province at a 5 p.m. news conference.

