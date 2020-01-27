 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Quebec walks back plan to offer medical aid in dying to severely mentally ill patients

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Quebec Health Minister Danielle McCann responds to reporters' questions at the legislature in Quebec City, in an April 3, 2019, file photo.

The Canadian Press

Quebec is walking back a plan to offer medical aid in dying to severely mentally ill patients, saying they won’t allow it for now and will consult widely before making a final decision.

Health Minister Danielle McCann made the announcement today at the opening of a one-day forum on the province’s medical aid in dying law in Montreal.

McCann says the consultation must continue in order to obtain a real social consensus, so people feel confident and comfortable with the choices that will be made.

Story continues below advertisement

She says public consultations – which she said last week would last at least one day – will now last as long as it take to reach that consensus.

McCann says she’s preoccupied by the concerns that have been raised since she announced last Tuesday that the procedure would be made available to the mentally ill as the province alters the criteria for its legislation to abide by a court ruling.

The minister says she wants to pause and listen to suggestions, comments and recommendations.

But she assured those suffering from serious degenerative diseases causing significant physical suffering which cannot be resolved by doctors and who meet the other criteria of the law can have access as so ordered by the court.

Last week, the Quebec government announced it would comply with a court ruling last year striking down part of its medical aid in dying legislation – specifically the requirement that someone seeking medically assisted death be “at the end of life.”

The same Quebec Superior Court judgment invalidated the “reasonably foreseeable natural death” requirement of the federal Criminal Code.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies