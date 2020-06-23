Quebec watchdog investigating after man fatally shot by police during intervention northeast of Montreal

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Quebec watchdog investigating after man fatally shot by police during intervention northeast of Montreal

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Quebec’s police watchdog announced Tuesday morning it was investigating the death of a 53-year-old man after an officer shot him during an intervention northeast of Montreal.

The Bureau des enquetes independantes said in a news release that provincial police were called to a home in Lavaltrie on Monday night and found a man and a woman at the scene.

The BEI said preliminary information suggests police took the man outside after the woman filed a complaint against him, but the man and one of the officers went back in after the man asked to get his wallet and personal items.

Story continues below advertisement

At that time, the man grabbed a knife and injured himself and the police officer shot him, the BEI said.

The man was taken to hospital where he was declared dead.

The watchdog sent seven investigators to the scene, and they will have assistance from Montreal police.

Meanwhile, the BEI also announced an investigation into a separate incident, this one involving Montreal police.

Preliminary information in that case suggests police used a stun gun on a 48-year-old man who became agitated and started hitting his head against walls while in detention on Monday night, the BEI said.

Police then called a tactical intervention squad – who used a stun gun on the man again – as well as paramedics.

The man was taken to hospital but his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies