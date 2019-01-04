 Skip to main content

Quebec watchdog investigating death of two civilians during police interaction near Labrador border

Quebec watchdog investigating death of two civilians during police interaction near Labrador border

Fermont, Que.
The Canadian Press
Quebec’s police watchdog is investigating after two people died during a provincial police intervention in Fermont, near the Quebec-Labrador border.

The independent investigations bureau says police received a 911 call at about 5 a.m. Friday from a person who said they’d been shot several times and didn’t have long to live.

The watchdog says preliminary information indicates two officers went to the residence, where a man inside told them to knock down the door.

The officers forced their way into the residence and saw a person sitting on the ground, but they returned outside after hearing a gunshot.

Police re-entered the home at about 9:30 a.m. and found the bodies of a 65-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman.

The watchdog sent six investigators to the site, who were expected to arrive Friday evening.

