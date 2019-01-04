Quebec watchdog investigating death of two civilians during police interaction near Labrador border

Quebec’s police watchdog is investigating after two people died during a provincial police intervention in Fermont, near the Quebec-Labrador border.
The independent investigations bureau says police received a 911 call at about 5 a.m. Friday from a person who said they’d been shot several times and didn’t have long to live.
The watchdog says preliminary information indicates two officers went to the residence, where a man inside told them to knock down the door.
The officers forced their way into the residence and saw a person sitting on the ground, but they returned outside after hearing a gunshot.
Police re-entered the home at about 9:30 a.m. and found the bodies of a 65-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman.
The watchdog sent six investigators to the site, who were expected to arrive Friday evening.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.