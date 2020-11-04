 Skip to main content

Quebec woman accused of mailing poison to Donald Trump to remain in jail until trial

The Canadian Press
This photo provided by the Hidalgo County (Texas) Sheriff's Office, showing the booking photo of Pascale Ferrier.

The Canadian Press

A Quebec woman accused of sending a poisoned letter to United States President Donald Trump will be held in a Washington D.C.-area jail until her trial.

Pascale Ferrier, who appeared in a Washington D.C. district court by teleconference today, faces a single charge of threatening the president.

Magistrate Judge Robin Meriweather ruled that Ferrier would pose a danger to the community if she is released.

Meriweather said she’s worried that if Ferrier is released, she’d try to carry out the threats she is alleged to have made.

Defence lawyer David Bos had argued that Ferrier should be released, citing the fact that the 53-year-old has no criminal record and the charge she is facing carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Prosecutor Michael Friedman said federal investigations are still underway in Washington and Texas that could lead to further charges for Ferrier, who is alleged to have mailed a letter containing the poison ricin to the White House.

