 Skip to main content

Quebec woman accused of mailing ricin-laced letters to White House too dangerous to be released: U.S. prosecutors

The Canadian Press
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Pascale Ferrier is seen in a Sept. 22, 2020 court sketch.

RALPH SIRIANNI/Reuters

Prosecutors in the United States say a Canadian woman accused of sending poisoned letters to President Donald Trump is too dangerous to be released.

In a memo filed with the Washington D.C. district court on Friday, acting U.S. attorney Michael Sherwin argued that Pascale Ferrier poses a flight risk.

Sherwin also cited the nature of the crimes Ferrier is accused of and the strength of the government’s evidence in the memo.

Story continues below advertisement

Ferrier was arrested at a U.S. border crossing on Sept. 20.

U.S. authorities say she was in possession of a handgun and several other weapons as well as a fake Texas driver’s licence when she was arrested.

Ferrier has been charged with sending a letter containing the poison ricin, which was intercepted before being delivered to the White House.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies