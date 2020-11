Quebec woman accused of mailing ricin-laced letters to White House too dangerous to be released: U.S. prosecutors

Open this photo in gallery Pascale Ferrier is seen in a Sept. 22, 2020 court sketch. RALPH SIRIANNI/Reuters

Prosecutors in the United States say a Canadian woman accused of sending poisoned letters to President Donald Trump is too dangerous to be released.

In a memo filed with the Washington D.C. district court on Friday, acting U.S. attorney Michael Sherwin argued that Pascale Ferrier poses a flight risk.

Sherwin also cited the nature of the crimes Ferrier is accused of and the strength of the government’s evidence in the memo.

Story continues below advertisement

Ferrier was arrested at a U.S. border crossing on Sept. 20.

U.S. authorities say she was in possession of a handgun and several other weapons as well as a fake Texas driver’s licence when she was arrested.

Ferrier has been charged with sending a letter containing the poison ricin, which was intercepted before being delivered to the White House.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.