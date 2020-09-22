Quebec woman arrested in connection with ricin-laced letters faces charge of threatening Donald Trump

A Canadian woman arrested in connection with a ricin-plot conspiracy has been formally accused of threatening the life of U.S. President Donald Trump in a letter where she allegedly told him “I don’t want the next 4 years with you as president.”

On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Justice released formal allegations against Pascale Ferrier, a 53-year-old resident of suburban Montreal. She stands accused of a single count of uttering “threats against the President of the United States" – which is a criminal charge south of border.

The allegations are supported by an affidavit sworn by FBI Special Agent Jonathan Preston in Washington. He wrote that when Ms. Ferrier was arrested crossing the Canada-U.S. border to Buffalo on Sunday she had a loaded gun in her waistband and admitted to being “wanted by the FBI for the ricin letters.”

Story continues below advertisement

News of the plot surfaced late last week. Ricin is a deadly chemical that occurs naturally in castor beans and is frequently used in attempted criminal conspiracies to send lethal letters to public officials.

Ms. Ferrier is to make a court appearance in Buffalo later Tuesday afternoon.

The FBI affidavit says that on Friday, Sept. 18, the U.S. Secret Service tipped the FBI to a suspicious letter addressed to Mr. Trump that arrived from Canada to the White House mail sorting facility in Washington, D.C.

The envelope contained a white powdery substance that was determined to be ricin, according to Special Agent Preston.

He said the text of the letter addressed to Mr. Trump read as follows: “I found a new name for you: ‘The Ugly Tyrant Clown.’ I hope you like it. You ruin USA and lead them to disaster. … Give up and remove your application for this election.”

The affidavit points out that Ms. Ferrier has also referred to Mr. Trump this month as an “Ugly Tyrant Clown” on her public Twitter account and that she has used #killtrump as a hashtag on the social-media platform.

Special Agent Preston alleges in his affidavit that Ms. Ferrier’s letter to President Trump continued with her saying that “I made a ‘Special Gift’ for you ... The gift is in this letter. If it doesn’t work, I’ll find better recipe for another poison, or I might use my gun when I’ll be able to come. Enjoy!”

Story continues below advertisement

At the time the letter to the President was intercepted, the FBI in Texas was aware of six similar letters sent to justice-system officials in Hidalgo County, Texas, a few days earlier.

Ms. Ferrier was jailed for several weeks in that county in 2019. The FBI alleges the letters were directed to her past jailers and repeated the same language about poisons, having a gun and sending special gifts.

These envelopes also had a white powdery substance in them and “had cancellation stamps indicating mailing from Canada,” according to the affidavit.

Authorities have not laid any charges in connection with the correspondence sent to Texas.

Records and social media show that Ms. Ferrier had recently declared bankruptcy in Montreal before driving a recreational vehicle to Hidalgo County in the spring of 2019.

There, she was arrested on charges involving allegations she had been unlawfully carrying a gun and using a fake driver’s licence. Though she spent several weeks in jail, the criminal charges against her were dropped and she was deported back to Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

The envelopes sent to Texas and Washington had fingerprints matching Ms. Ferrier’s, according to Special Agent Preston.

In Canada, the RCMP backed by Canadian Forces soldiers are conducting searches for hazardous materials at a residence in suburban Montreal.

The police force issued a statement Tuesday saying that it cannot comment on any evidence recovered as a result of those searches.

- With files from Tu Thanh Ha and Stephanie Chambers

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.