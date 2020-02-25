 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Quebec woman faces second manslaughter charge in connection with Gatineau apartment fire

GATINEAU, Que.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Police in Gatineau, Que., say a 39-year-old woman already facing a manslaughter charge in the death of a three-month-old baby in an apartment fire last August now faces a similar charge in the death of a man in the same fire.

Police say all five people inside the apartment, including the woman, were injured when a fire broke out at about 2 a.m. on Aug. 31 in an apartment in the western Quebec city’s Buckingham district.

The baby died the same day, while the man and another child under the age of two were badly injured.

Story continues below advertisement

Authorities say the man died in December after months in hospital and the toddler remains hospitalized and is receiving treatment at a specialized facility.

The woman, who also faces charges of arson causing damage to property and arson with disregard for human life, has been released under conditions.

There are publication bans on the identities of those involved.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies