 Skip to main content

Canada Quebec woman says she’s anxiously awaiting news as Hurricane Dorian traps her parents in Bahamas

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Quebec woman says she’s anxiously awaiting news as Hurricane Dorian traps her parents in Bahamas

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Sharyn Laughlin and Denis Dudley are shown in a handout photo. Kristin Dudley last spoke to her parents on Sunday afternoon as they and two of their friends were taking refuge in the attic of a house on Great Abaco Island in the northern Bahamas.

Kristin Dudley/The Canadian Press

A Montreal-area woman says she’s desperately waiting for news of her parents, who were trapped in the northern Bahamas when Hurricane Dorian battered the region as a massive Category 5 storm.

Kristin Dudley last spoke to her parents, Sharyn Laughlin and Denis Dudley, on Sunday afternoon as they and two of their friends were taking refuge in the attic of a house on Great Abaco Island in the northern Bahamas.

Dudley says water had already burst through the main floor of the house and she’s unsure whether the two Ottawa-area couples had enough supplies and medication.

Story continues below advertisement

The storm caused widespread devastation across the northern Bahamas on Sunday and Monday, as sustained winds of 295 kilometres per hour ripped off roofs, bowled over cars and sent flood waters rushing into people’s homes.

With phone lines down across the island and road access still blocked, Dudley says she has no choice but to be patient as she waits for news.

In the meantime, she and her family are staying in touch with officials and aid groups and have started a GoFundMe page to help with disaster relief in the area that her family considers a second home.

With a file from The Associated Press

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter