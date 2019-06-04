 Skip to main content

Canada Quebec workers’ safety board orders closure of small zoo at centre of animal cruelty investigation

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Quebec workers’ safety board orders closure of small zoo at centre of animal cruelty investigation

ST-EDOUARD-DE-MASKINONGE, Que.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Open this photo in gallery

A Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals officer closes the gate where the owner of a zoo was arrested on charges of cruelty to animals, in St-Edouard-de-Maskinonge, Que., on May 21, 2019.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

The Quebec workers’ safety board has ordered the closure of a small zoo at the heart of an animal cruelty investigation and the removal of the animals that remain on site.

A relocation of the animals had begun after the Montreal SPCA and its partners descended on the St-Edouard Zoo on May 21 and charged its owner with one count each of criminal animal neglect and criminal animal cruelty.

Animal welfare groups had moved to seize over 100 wild and exotic animals including lions, tigers, wolves, deer and dozens of other species from the rural property east of Montreal.

Story continues below advertisement

But a lawyer for zoo owner Normand Trahan filed a motion seeking a cancellation of the seizure warrants, which put the transfer on hold a few days later.

Helene Bruneau, a spokeswoman for the workers’ safety board, says the new order comes after an inspector visited the St-Edouard Zoo on Saturday to investigate a complaint by the Montreal SPCA.

The zoo hadn’t reopened since the raid, but the safety board inspection found the site wasn’t safe for the workers who have been caring for the animals.

“On site, the inspector saw that the infrastructure did not let the workers provide care in a completely safe manner,” Bruneau said. “There was a risk of contact with the animals.”

The criminal case against the Trahan returns to court in Trois-Rivieres, Que., on June 21.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Cannabis pro newsletter