The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you make the most of staying home.
Quebecers have overwhelmingly respected mandatory mask order, deputy premier says

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Shoppers wear masks at a mall in Laval, Que., on July 20, 2020.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Quebec’s deputy premier says the overwhelming majority of people have complied with the province’s new mandatory mask order.

Genevieve Guilbault said today other than a few isolated cases, people are covering their faces in indoor public places and on public transit.

Guilbault says the infection rate in the province is stable, despite a slight increase in the number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

She told reporters in Quebec City the rise is coupled with a boost in testing.

Quebec reported 150 new COVID-19 cases today, as well as two new deaths in the last 24 hours.

In total, 5,657 people have died in the province from the novel coronavirus and 57,616 have been infected since the pandemic began.

The province has reported between 109 and 166 new cases in each of the last seven days after having previously dipped below the 100 mark.

Hospitalizations remained stable at 251, with 17 people in intensive care. At least 50,190 people have recovered from the illness.

On Saturday, the province became the first in Canada to make mask-wearing mandatory in all public indoor spaces.

A small bump in new COVID-19 cases in Canada has public health authorities worried. Dr. Howard Njoo says to keep the rise from continuing, young people should stay away from contagion-prone settings like indoor bars and crowded dance floors. The Canadian Press

