A person walks by a sign for a COVID-19 vaccination site in Montreal on Nov. 14.Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 517 new cases of COVID-19 today and two more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

Health officials say COVID-19-related hospitalizations dropped by two from the day before, to 200, while the number of patients in intensive care rose by five, to 47.

The seven-day average for new daily cases is 632.

Authorities say 9,345 doses of vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours.

The province’s public health institute says about 90.9 per cent of Quebecers aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 88.5 per cent are considered adequately vaccinated.

Quebecers aged 80 and up are eligible as of today to book appointments for third doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.