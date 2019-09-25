 Skip to main content

date 2019-09-25

Quebecers to decide in 2022 whether they want to change electoral system

Quebecers to decide in 2022 whether they want to change electoral system

The Canadian Press
Quebec Justice Minister Sonia LeBel tabled Bill 39 on Wednesday, after saying earlier this month that having a new system in place for the next election wouldn’t be possible because it would take too long to implement.

Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebecers will decide during the next provincial election in 2022 whether they want to change how they vote in future elections.

The Legault government has tabled an electoral reform bill that proposes abandoning the first-past-the-post system in favour of mixed proportional representation with regional compensation.

Justice Minister Sonia LeBel tabled Bill 39 on Wednesday, after saying earlier this month that having a new system in place for the next election wouldn’t be possible because it would take too long to implement.

Under the Quebec bill, the province would continue to have 125 seats in the provincial legislature, but 80 would be held by members elected according to the current system – albeit in geographically bigger ridings.

The other 45 seats would be divided among the parties based on how many votes they received in each of 17 wider regions.

Electoral reform referendums held in other provinces over the years, including Ontario, British Columbia and P.E.I., have failed to change the status quo.

