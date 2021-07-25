 Skip to main content
Canada

Quebecers vaccinated against COVID-19 can register in Loto-Quebec draws

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube announces a COVID-19 vaccination lottery at a news conference in Montreal, July 16, 2021.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Quebec is starting its own vaccination lottery in an attempt to get 75 per cent of its eligible population fully immunized against COVID-19 by the end of August.

Any Quebecer who received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register starting today in Loto-Quebec draws, which will take place each Friday in August.

Eligible people can win up to a $150,000 prize or a $10,000 scholarship by registering online.

A $1-million grand prize will also be drawn on Sep. 3, along with 16 $20,000 scholarships among Quebecers who are fully vaccinated by Aug. 31.

The site, however, indicates that it was under maintenance today as people tried to register.

The province’s public health institute says, as of Thursday, 83 per cent of Quebecers over the age of 12 had received at least one dose and 59.8 per cent were fully vaccinated.

