Quebec’s chief coroner orders vast public inquiry into COVID-19 deaths at long-term care facilities

Quebec’s chief coroner has ordered a vast public inquiry into COVID-19 deaths at some of the province’s long-term care homes, private seniors’ residences and other accommodations for vulnerable people.

Pascale Descary, the province’s chief coroner, says in a statement the public inquiry will allow Quebecers to learn the facts about what happened during the pandemic.

Coroner Gehane Kamel has been appointed to oversee the inquiry.

A lawyer by training, she will be assisted by a coroner with medical background, Dr. Jacques Ramsay, given the complexity of the subject and the large number of deaths.

The coroner’s mandate will investigate certain deaths in those residences that occurred between March 12 and May 1 where the coroner was notified because the death was violent, its cause was unclear or it was possibly linked to negligence.

Kamel had been previously enlisted to investigate the deaths at Residence Herron in Dorval, Que., and that case will form the basis of the broader inquiry.

She will also select deaths in several types of residences from different regions to create a better portrait of the situation province-wide.

Seniors Minister Marguerite Blais says the provincial government will co-operate with the inquiry.

Earlier on Wednesday, deputy education minister Isabelle Charest announced virtually all indoor and outdoor physical training activities – with the exception of combat sports – will be allowed to resume in Quebec as of next week.

Gyms, arenas and all other indoor training facilities can open Monday, June 22, Charest said, adding that team sports will also be allowed on that day. Public and private beaches can also reopen next week, and lifeguard training classes can resume.

A maximum of 50 people will be allowed indoors together, said Charest, and players will still need to keep a two-metre distance from each other – most of the time.

“Physical distancing remains the rule to respect,” she said. “However, during team games, accidental and sporadic contact will be accepted.”

The only physical activity still banned is combat sports, Charest said. But even then, facilities such as martial arts centres can also reopen on Monday – but only for training and conditioning purposes.

Dr. Horacio Arruda, the province’s director of public health, said authorities are confident in their pace of reopening society, given that the COVID-19 infection indicators continue to trend positively.

“It has gone down everywhere,” Arruda, who joined Charest at the news conference in Quebec City, said. “There are still some zones in Montreal and Laval that are still a little hot … But we don’t have what we call, active community transmission.”

Meanwhile, Quebec reported another 29 deaths attributed to COVID-19 on Wednesday, for a total of 5,298. Nine of those deaths occurred in the previous 24 hours, while the other 20 occurred before June 9.

The province also reported 117 new cases of the novel coronavirus for a total of 54,263, and authorities said the number of hospitalizations dropped by 28 for a total of 690. Quebec says 22,549 of the cases are considered recovered.

