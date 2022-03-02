Quebec is reporting 20 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus today, for a total of 14,016 since the start of the pandemic.

The Health Department says COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 58, to 1,381, after 88 patients were admitted in the past 24 hours and 146 were discharged.

The number of people in intensive care dropped by eight, to 82.

The latest projections from Quebec’s public health research institute indicate that the government’s reopening plan should not trigger a significant rise in hospitalizations in the greater Montreal area.

Quebec is planning to lift almost all COVID-19 restrictions across the province by March 14.

Health officials are reporting 1,630 new cases detected through PCR testing, which is reserved for certain high-risk groups.

