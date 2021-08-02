 Skip to main content
Quebec’s COVID-19 test positivity rate at 1.4 per cent – highest level since late May

Jacob Serebrin
MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
People wait to be tested for COVID-19 at a clinic in Montreal on August 1, 2021.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

The positivity rate for COVID-19 testing in Quebec reached 1.4 per cent on Sunday – the highest it’s been since late May.

New COVID-19 infections are also on the rise, according to Health Department data. Officials reported 154 new cases of COVID-19 Monday and 347 new infections identified on Friday and Saturday. Quebec has reported an average of 139 new cases a day over the past seven days, up from an average of 57 a week prior.

Dr. Donald Vinh, an infectious disease specialist at the McGill University Health Centre, says the trends are concerning. The rising positivity rate in the province “means that there is still ongoing community transmission,” he said in an interview Monday.

He is also concerned because Quebec’s rate on Sunday reflected fewer overall tests compared with late May. On May 31, Quebec recorded a test positivity rate of 1.5 per cent based on 15,783 tests. On Sunday, Quebec analyzed 11,202 tests.

The big question, Vinh said, is whether the jump in the positivity rate is a sign Quebecers should expect cases to rise even more in late August and September, when classes at schools, junior colleges and universities resume.

“If it’s already increased when we are in the ‘safe’ outdoors, what’s going to happen when we’re in the indoors? That’s where the concern is,” he said.

Despite the rise in cases, deaths and hospitalizations linked to the novel coronavirus haven’t followed suit. The Health Department, which no longer provides COVID-19 updates on weekends, said no deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus have been reported in the province since Thursday. It said the number of hospitalizations rose by one since its last report, to 61, and 17 people were in intensive care – unchanged since Friday’s update.

Health officials said 38,247 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered Sunday and Quebec’s public health institute reported that 84.6 per cent of residents 12 and up have received at least one dose of vaccine while 68 per cent are adequately vaccinated.

