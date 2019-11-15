 Skip to main content

Canada

Quebec’s Health Department confirms province’s third case of vaping-related illness

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Quebec’s Health Department is confirming the province’s third case of severe lung illness related to vaping.

Department spokeswoman Noemie Vanheuverzwijn said today the latest case was reported in Quebec’s Outaouais region, adding that Health Canada has been notified.

She says the person who fell ill consumed a legal nicotine vaping product, as did the two other Quebecers, both from Montreal, who developed severe lung illness related to vaping.

As of Nov. 12, federal health authorities reported an additional five probable cases of severe lung illness related to vaping in the country – two in New Brunswick and three in British Columbia.

A spokesman for Quebec Health Minister Danielle McCann says the minister is following the situation closely and is considering tightening the rules around vaping products.

McCann’s office says authorities are working on a protocol for reporting cases of pulmonary disease related to vaping.

The British Columbia government introduced a 10-point plan Thursday to protect youth from the health risks of vaping, including reducing nicotine content in vapour pods, increasing taxes on vaping products and supporting youth-led anti-vaping campaigns. The Canadian Press
